× Morning Roads Slick But Few Problems

BEVINGTON, Iowa- Roads for the morning commute not bad so far in Central Iowa. Leaving Ames this morning at 4:30 roads in town had been plowed, but did have a little slick glaze on top.

On I-35 there was at least one good track plowed, DOT crews are out in one case multiple trucks side by side to get more of the road clear.

Highway 92 was about 50% snow and ice-covered in the town of Bevington.

Other roads in the area have almost a couple of inches of snow.

Allow plenty of time for travel today, but you should be able to get where you are going.