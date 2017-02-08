Participants Excited for Royal Treatment at Night to Shine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa –Prom is still weeks away for metro high school students, but some young adults will be able to dance the night away this Friday.

The gym at the Valley Community Center will soon be transformed. "Into a beautiful dancing ballroom," said Valley Church Special Needs Ministry Coordinator Beth Castile.

Participant Misty Miller has her date and her dress. "It's red, black with zebra print and has sequin stuff on it," she said.

She also has her memories from last year. "You get to dance, eat dinner and have fun times, get along with everybody," Miller said.

The Tim Tebow Foundation sponsors Night to Shine. Churches around the world host the dances for people with special needs ages 14 and up. Three area churches will hold the prom-like experience this year, giving participants like Misty the royal treatment. “Us girls will come here first and get ready, get our makeup done, nails our hair and everything, the corsage for the girls, boutonnieres for the boys," she said.

260 guests will come to the Valley Community Center for Night to Shine, but organizers hope participants will come back for the events they have throughout the year. “We want to be a presence with them. We want to share God's love with them," said Castile.

Castile heads the Hand in Hand ministry at Valley Church. It serves about 50 adults and 30 families who have children with special needs. They pair participants with buddies during Sunday school and host events like the Harvest Hoe Down and Night to Shine.

The church always welcomes volunteers. "(They’re) so appreciative for the opportunity to come and just connect with people, and feel God's love and presence. You will be blessed almost more than those that are attending."

Misty is looking forward to Night to Shine. "It gives everyone in the community an opportunity to do something they haven't done," she said.

Night to Shine is this Friday at Valley Church, Rising Sun Church of Christ in Pleasant Hill, and Prairie Ridge Church in Ankeny. You can find more information on the Tim Tebow Foundation’s website.