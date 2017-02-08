× Serious Accident on the East Side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are still working the scene of a crash near NE 43rd Ct. and Hubbell Avenue in Des Moines.

Officials say a westbound gold Mitsubishi lost control and crossed into the path of a red Chevy pickup truck on Hubbell Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m. The Mitsubishi was struck on the passenger side.

Three people were transported to the hospital. At least one of them was seriously injured.

We’ll have more details as the story develops throughout the day.