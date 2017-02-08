“Sound of Music” History on Display in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- This week "The Sound of Music" returned to the stage at the Des Moines Civic Center, but a piece of history from the film version was already here.

The puppets used in the "Lonely Goat Herd" scene in the film were built by native Iowan Bill Baird. When he died he left the puppets to a museum in his hometown of Mason City.

Right now two of those puppets are on display at the State Historical Museum as part of the "Hollywood in the Heartland" exhibit.

Among the visitors to the museum on Wednesday to check out the puppets was none other than Anika Hatch, the six-year old who stars as Gretl Van Trapp on stage.