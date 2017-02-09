× Appeals Court Rules Against Trump Administration; Travel Ban Not Reinstated

The Trump Administration was dealt a major loss Thursday afternoon in court.

The US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled against the United States Government and President Trump’s executive order that temporarily banned immigration to the US from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

That order was stayed last weekend by a federal judge. Today the Court of Appeals upheld that ruling, barring the ban from being reinstated.

The Trump administration has promised to appeal.