Controversial No-Call Frustrates Hawkeyes in Loss to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Aside from the final result of Wednesday night’s double overtime loss for the Iowa Hawkeyes against Minnesota, the main point was a controversial no-call.

With just 30 seconds left in regulation, Iowa had the ball. Brady Ellingson gets trapped in the backcourt and Coach Fran McCaffery is screaming for a timeout – the refs don't hear him and they also don't see the left foot of Minnesota's Jordan Murphy as he ties up Ellingson and gets the jump ball. Ellingson’s foot is out of bounds. It should have given possession to Iowa or should have been a timeout -- either way, it's Iowa ball. Instead, Minnesota gets the ball back and ties the game, sending it to overtime. Iowa fans are in a social media meltdown over that -- and rightly so.

Fran McCaffery can't even talk about calls in the post-game, though he clearly wanted to.

A reporter asked, “What was your contention there?”

McCaffery shows his frustration with the answer, “I can’t, I can’t, I can’t do it. Don’t…just don’t do it.”

The Hawkeyes lost 101-89.