× Former North Polk Teacher Accused of Sexual Relationship with Student

AMES, Iowa — A former teacher in the North Polk School district is accused of carrying on a sexual relationship for months with a student while he was still teaching.

29-year old Kevin Jacob Muehlenthaler was arrested this week in Ames and charged with Sexual Exploitation by a School Employee. Police say a former student of Muehlenthaler’s came to them last fall and reported that she had carried on a sexual relation ship with him three years ago.

The girl says she was a student helper in Muelenthaler’s classroom at the time. She says he would talk to her about his sex life and his relationship with his wife. The two communicated outside the classroom and eventually began a sexual relationship by meeting at his home in Ames.

Muehlenthaler is no longer employed by North Polk.