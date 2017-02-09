× Ice Thickness Not A Problem for Ice Fishing in Northern Iowa

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- This winter in Iowa has been up and down as far as the temperature is concerned.

That has meant some parts of Iowa have ice which is not as sound as it might be other winters.

That’s not the problem in Northern Iowa, with 22 inches of ice on Clear Lake.

“We’re probably not as thick as we are some winters, but most of our lakes in north central Iowa are running 16 to 18 inches of ice thickness currently,” said Scott Grummer with the Iowa DNR office in Clear Lake. “Normally we can get near the first of March, here in the northern part of the state.”

“Clear Lake has been very fortunate this year,” said Kevan Paul who runs his own fishing guide business. Overall we’ve had great conditions this year.

Running a fishing guide business, you never know who you might be taking fishing. One Thursday Joe Busta of Waterloo came fishing with his Dad, Joe Sr.

The younger Busta was in a car accident in 1983 and is a quadriplegic. He and his Dad have managed to buy and build devices which allow Joe Jr. to manage a reel in his hands. He also loves to hunt. And he drives his own car.

“We love to get people out in the field who can’t get out, or think they don’t deserve to be out,” said Paul. “Whether it is a disabled veteran, or somebody in Joe’s situation, who was in a car accident, opportunities are still there for people.”

“Fishing like hunting it’s always something a lot of times you just experience it for yourself,” said Joe Junior. A lot of times people are surprised that I can and they’ll say Well I never thought of that.”

This weekend Clear Lake will host the Yellow Bass Bonanza fishing tournament. This is the fifth year this has been hosted on Clear Lake. This is billed as the largest fishing tournament in the state of Iowa.