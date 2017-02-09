× Traffic Enforcement Project Focusing on I-235

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Drivers breaking the traffic rules will be the target of a special enforcement project Friday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says several central Iowa law enforcement agencies will be increasing their presence on I-235. The effort is due to a partnership between the Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau.

The special focus for officers will be catching drivers who are speeding and not wearing their seatbelts, but all traffic laws are being enforced.