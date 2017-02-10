× Bloodhound Rescued From Warren County Forced to Have Ear Amputated

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa say veterinarians were forced to remove the damaged ear of a bloodhound that was rescued from a home in Sandyville last week.

The dog is one of 19 dogs recovered from Sandyville and Indianola after the ARL was tipped off that a number of deceased and injured dogs were being kept there. The ARL and Warren County Attorney’s Office say the dogs were in the care of Lindsey Morrow who ran what was described as an animal rescue operation called “Bully Breed Miracle Networking.”

Authorities found remains of three dogs at two Warren County locations last week. The ARL will go to court next week asking to officially take control of the 19 dogs rescued from Warren County.

Police are still looking for Lindsey Morrow. She is facing charges including ongoing criminal conduct, second degree theft, second degree fraudulent practice, five counts of animal torture, aggravated misdemeanors (aggravated misdemeanors), five counts of animal neglect (a serious misdemeanor), and 17 counts of animal neglect (a simple misdemeanor).

The bloodhound also had a serious wound on her leg. That injury is doing better and vets don’t believe she’ll require surgery.