× Des Moines Firefighter in Critical Condition at Hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines Fire Department firefighter is in the hospital after an on-duty incident occurred on Friday, according to a press release from the City of Des Moines.

Officials say the firefighter “had a significant medical event while on duty,” and that the individual was treated and transported to a local hospital by fellow firefighters and paramedics. The man is in critical condition.

Chief TeKippe was with the firefighter at the hospital, and has spoken with the man’s family, the other firefighters, and several Des Moines Police Department officials.

“We truly appreciate the out pouring of support from the community. At this time we ask that you keep our firefighter and his family, as well as the Des Moines Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers,” he said.

Updates will be provided as they are made available.