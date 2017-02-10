× Des Moines Police Name Person of Interest in Homicide Investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police need your help finding a man they say is a person of interest in the death of Michael Huckleberry.

49-year old Ricky Hascall is now wanted on a Material Witness Warrant. Police believe he may have information about Huckleberry’s death.

Huckleberry was found dead in his apartment at 3700 Twana Drive on January 29th. Police haven’t released how he died.

Earlier this week two women, Monica Fagan and Sarah Saltz, were arrested and charged with 1st Degree Robbery for allegedly robbing, beating and tying up Huckleberry in his apartment two days before he was found dead.