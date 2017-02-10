× Des Moines Police Seeking New Person of Interest in Huckleberry Homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two women accused of robbing Michael Huckleberry days before his death are now in custody and Des Moines Police are still looking for another person of interest.

Sarah Saltz and Monica Fagan were both arrested on Wednesday and charged with 1st Degree Robbery. According to a police report the two women tied up Huckleberry in his apartment at 3700 Twana Drive, assaulted and injured him then robbed him on January 27th. On January 29th Huckleberry was discovered dead inside his apartment.

Des Moines Police say they are also looking for another person of interest in the investigation. They aren’t releasing that person’s name. Two other people who were wanted on Material Witness Warrants in the investigation have been located, interviewed and released.

Police have not said how Huckleberry died. They were called to his apartment after a neighbor noticed a window had been left open in his apartment.