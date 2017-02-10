DNR Officer Rescues Ice Fisherman in Clarke County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSCEOLA, Iowa -- A DNR officer saved the live of a fisherman who fell through the ice on Friday morning.

Drone13 captured footage of the ice from West Lake Osceola in Clarke County, where the DNR says Officer Michael Miller noticed two men setting up an ice fishing shelter.

Miller said the men told him they were on three inches of ice, and the officer told them to leave the ice.

Only one man made it safely off of the lake; as the other was trying to get back on land, the ice broke about 10 yards from shore.

Miller threw the fisherman a rope and was able to pull him to shore. The man was losing feeling in his hands, but was later released from paramedics.

The DNR says due to the warm conditions, ice fishing is not recommended in the southern third of Iowa.

41.034262 -93.766759