Dog Rescued from River Finds New Home

WATERLOO, Iowa -- After nearly drowning in the Cedar River in Waterloo, a dog now has a new home with one of her rescuers.

The Mastiff was seen struggling to stay afloat in the river on Sunday, and crews were unable to get to her because of ice along the shore. Two fisherman who were already on the water were able to get to the dog and pull her into their boat..

Chad Conkling, one of the fishermen, knew the dog would be a perfect fit in his family. He named her River and decided to foster her.

"After I rescued her, something about her, she took a part of my heart and I just started thinking about her. I can't stop thinking about her since," said Conkling.

The family has some time to decide if River fits in, but they are confident she will be a great match.

42.492786 -92.342578