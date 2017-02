Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Make that 12-0. The Bulldogs over matched Illinois State completing the season sweep in a 101-49 win Friday night at the Knapp Center. Drake's win moves them into a tie for the best start in Missouri Valley history. Dowling product, Becca Hittner scored a career high 20-points, while the Valley's leading scorer, Lizzy Wendell added 22-point in 23 minutes.

Drake hosts Bradley Sunday at 2PM.