Dubuque Visitors Get ‘License to Spy’

DUBUQUE, Iowa -- People in eastern Iowa will soon have the chance to learn how to be spies.

The License to Spy exhibit opens at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque on Saturday.

Visitors will have the opportunity to do things like find a phone hidden in a shoe, listen for bugs on a phone line, search for hidden cameras, and test their skills at avoiding laser beams in the interactive exhibit.

The museum says the mystery can be solved in an hour, but plenty of hands-on activities are likely to make guests want to stay even longer.

The exhibit will be open through April 23rd.