Flu Cases Continue to Climb in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa- Influenza in Iowa continues to grow and is widespread across the state. So far this flu season 28 people have died due to influenza. Most however were elderly, and may have had other medical issues according to Dr. Patricia Quinlisk, State Epidemiologist, for the Iowa Department of Public Health.

“The biggest thing that’s a concern for us as were seeing a lot of outbreaks in schools somewhere around 20 some in the last three or four days we had 40 some last week,” said Quinlisk. “Schools are being hit very hard, so if you have school-age children who have not been vaccinated yet I certainly will get them back because.

Quinlisk said there are four strains of flu this year, one vaccine covers all four, another covers 3 strains.

“I would think there would be a peak in the next couple of weeks,” said Quinlisk. “We have 2 to 3 months left of flu going around, our communities,that’s why there’s still time to go get your vaccine.

Quinlisk said it’s a good idea to stay home if you have flu symptoms.

“Basic things to do is to get vaccinated follow the three C’s cover your cough and sneeze, make sure you keep your hands clean, and if you’re ill contain yourself at home and don’t go to school or work and spread it around,” said Quinlisk.