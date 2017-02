Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The forecast for net farm income looks bleak. The Department of Agriculture expects another 8.7 percent drop in 2017, compared to 2016. Expected at $62.3 billion, down 49.6 percent from the 2013 record high farm income.

This would be the fourth year of down trending economy.

The forecast is driven by a reduction in the value of farm production, mostly in the crop side, where it's expected to be down 4.9 percent. The animal side of production is expected to be down 0.5 percent.