× Former Police Chief Admits to Stealing Guns & Cars from Department

TAMA, Iowa — A former Iowa police chief has admitted to stealing weapons and vehicles from the department and lying to an FBI special agent.

Former Tama police chief Jeffrey Filloon has agreed to a plea deal in the case.

He was accused of taking three guns and four vehicles from police impound at the department. He originally told investigators he bought one of the cars.

Filloon could face up to 15 years in prison.