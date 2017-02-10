× Grimes Day Care Employee Allegedly Intoxicated While at Work

GRIMES, Iowa — According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a child care worker in Grimes was arrested on Friday morning after she appeared to be intoxicated on the job.

Officials say deputies responded to a call at the First Steps Day Care in Grimes at approximately 8:30 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found 43-year-old Jennifer Murphy, who appeared to be intoxicated. Murphy was an employee at the day care and was on duty at the time.

Polk County deputies arrested Murphy, and she is now charged with neglect or abandonment of dependent person(s), public intoxication, and one count of violation of probation.

Murphy is being held without bond until her court date on February 11th.