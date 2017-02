× Highly Contagious Canine Flu Hits Chicago

CHICAGO, Illinois — The canine flu, which is highly contagious and spreads quickly, has hit Chicago.

Approximately 100 dogs at The Anti-Cruelty-Society have the virus, and the organization has stopped all dog adoptions until the animals get better.

Symptoms of the virus include a loud cough, runny nose, and fever.

The virus will not spread to cats or humans, but humans can transmit it to their dogs.