Home and Garden Show Brings Taste of Spring

DES MOINES, Iowa – Central Iowa’s largest home and garden show started Thursday at the Iowa Events Center, just in time for some warm weather to get Iowans thinking about spring garden projects and sprucing up their homes.

More than 400 experts will be on site to provide participants with expert resources for home improvement projects, whether for inside the home or outdoors in the garden.

“There are 400 experts on hand, who want to help,” said Lara Plathe, Des Moines Home and Garden Show. “They are knowledgeable. Make sure you bring your project ideas. You’ll want to take advantage of all these experts being in one location.”

In addition to all the building experts there will be celebrity guests. Those include Jason Cameron from DIY’s Desperate Landscapes as well as Andy and Candis Meredith from the DIY series Old Home Love.

Additional features and attractions of the 2017 Des Moines Home + Garden Show include:

Daily presentations at The Inspiration Stage, designed by Meghan Blum Interiors.

The Market, featuring a variety of garden products and accessories for any gardening enthusiast.

The Wine Village will be offering samples from Iowa wineries.

Hero Day on Friday, Feb. 10 will honor current and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters and military personnel with free admission to the show.

Small Space Living – Thinking of downsizing? Check out the Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity |Restore’s showcase to see if small space living fits your lifestyle!

Home Tweet Home – A design challenge for a good cause! Local celebrities and businesses will be designing birdhouses based off drawings provided by local beneficiaries of the Ronald McDonald House. You’ll have a chance to participate in a silent auction. All proceeds will benefit the Des Moines Ronald McDonald House.

The Annual Plant Sale will take place on Sunday, February 12. You can find great bargains from the landscapers at the show!

Show Dates and Hours

Thursday, Feb. 9 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.