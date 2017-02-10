× Husband and Wife Killed in Ringgold County House Fire

RINGGOLD COUNTY, Iowa — A husband and wife were killed in a Ringgold County house fire overnight.

Fire crews were called to a home in Benton around 3 o’clock Friday morning. When they arrived, they found the house engulfed in fire and smoke.

Firefighters pulled 71-year-old Robert Haley and 68-year-old Linda Haley from the home and performed CPR, but the couple was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.