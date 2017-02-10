× Iowa Wild to Honor Fallen Officers’ Families

DES MOINES, Iowa — When the Iowa Wild take to the ice Friday, they’ll play for more than just a win.

It’s Local Heroes Night and they will welcome the families of five metro officers who lost their lives in the line of duty last year.

Friday afternoon members of the team will also visit the Des Moines and Urbandale police departments.

As part of the event, the Wild will auction off hockey memorabilia. The silent auction will benefit the Fallen Heroes Fund.

A pregame ceremony is planned for recognizing all local heroes and the families of the fallen officers.

The team then faces off against the Grand Rapids Griffins.