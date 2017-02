Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State University is leaving dozens of positions vacant because of state budget cuts.

Earlier this month, lawmakers signed off on more than $100 million in budget cuts to this year's budget. Iowa State's share is $8 million.

According to the Ames Tribune, the university will postpone on-campus improvement projects, reduce spending on computers and lobbying efforts, and leave 45-50 currently unfilled positions vacant.