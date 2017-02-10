Lincoln High School Celebrates its Namesake’s 208th Birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Lincoln High School welcomed a special guest on Friday to celebrate the birthday of their namesake.

Honest Abe himself was the guest of honor at the school's party, where cupcakes were served as the 16th president took selfies with the students.

A lot has changed since Lincoln was inaugurated in 1861, but his look-alike had some insight into recent elections.

"Every four years we have our Constitutional duty to put our House in order, and the people have spoken for the current cycle. And should they be unhappy, they'll be at the ballot box in four years, and if they're happy they'll continue the administration. And that's how it's been for, now, 45 presidents.

Lincoln was born 208 years ago on Sunday.