President Trump Not Giving Up After Travel Ban is Struck Down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- The fight over a temporary travel ban is not over yet, and another executive order could be in place as soon as Monday.

NBC's Tracie Potts reported on President Trump's plans after the Court of Appeals struck down his first attempt at temporarily blocking travel from seven countries. The president says he wants the travel ban in place until the vetting process is improved.

Administration officials say it is still possible, but the White House may not appeal the temporary travel ban to the Supreme Court. Lawyers are re-writing the order.

Aboard Air Force One, President Trump told reporters he wants to resume restrictions quickly and avoid a long court battle.

"We'll win that battle. But we also have a lot of other options, including just filing a brand new order on Monday," he said.

When asked if that is his plan, the president responded, "Could very well be. But I like to, you know, I like to surprise you."

This may also involve a new hearing, as one judge is asking the full Appeals Court to hear the case.

The president arrived in Florida on Friday night with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, after meetings in Washington earlier in the day. The two discussed trade and security as the White House faced a week of setbacks.

These issues included questions about whether the raid in Yemen was a failure, confirmation that National Security Advisor Mike Flynn discussed sanctions with Russia after aides said he did not, and Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway promoting Ivanka Trump's products, sparking bipartisan calls for an ethics review.

"If you were looking for a textbook case of a violation, this is it," said Maryland Representative Elijah Cummings.

The fallout is being felt at town halls across the country in places like Utah--a red state--where congressmen were met with boos, and in D.C., where Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was temporarily blocked from entering a school.

The president is facing some positivity, though, as his Health and Human Services Secretary was sworn in on Friday Morning. Tom Price will be in charge of replacing the Affordable Care Act.