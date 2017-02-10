× Rosie O’Donnell Gives a Preview of Her Steve Bannon

Way to audition, Rosie O’Donnell.

After expressing interest in portraying chief White House strategist Steve Bannon on “Saturday Night Live,” O’Donnell doubled down Thursday by changing her Twitter profile picture to one with a striking resemblance to him.

The switch came days after O’Donnell tweeted that she was available to play Bannon after Melissa McCarthy’s memorable portrayal of White House press secretary Sean Spicer on “SNL.”

Since then, fans have been urging the show to take O’Donnell up on her offer.

If @Rosie could play the role of Steve Bannon on SNL it would be soOo Epic! 😄 pic.twitter.com/jxgDyGkUp2 — Tony Vazquez (@Magengar) February 10, 2017

O’Donnell is a well-known critic of President Trump, and the pair have publicly exchanged barbs over the years. She’s been equally vocal about his Cabinet.

Your move, “SNL.”