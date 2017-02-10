× Teachers to Rally Against Collective Bargaining Bill

DES MOINES, Iowa — A public hearing on a collective bargaining bill is scheduled to take place on Monday, but some Iowa teachers plan to voice their opinions before the meeting.

The full Senate will consider a bill that limits union contract negotiations to only salaries; health insurance, vacation time, and working conditions would be decided by State Department heads.

Some Iowa teachers and their supporters will rally at the Capitol on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The group Iowans for Education will speak out against the collective bargaining bill and the education budget signed earlier this week. The bill gave schools a 1.1% funding increase.