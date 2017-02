Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN - After winning their first boys swimming title last year the Waukee Wariors made it a repeat this year. Waukee cruised to a 68 point win over Johnston for the crown.

Zach Linder won both the 100 and 200 freestyle. 8 of 9 swimmers scored points for the Warriors, Jackson Kuhlers won the 100 butterfly.

Johnston placed 2nd, Bettendorf 3rd, CR Washington 4th, Dowling 5th and Ames 6th.