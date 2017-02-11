Collective Bargaining Supporters in Ankeny Gather at Legislative Coffee, Offer Emotional Pleas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- Protesters met in Ankeny on Saturday to discuss and fight for collective bargaining.

A legislative forum took place at February's Legislative Coffee at the Neveln Center.

Frustrated activists and voters accuse Republican lawmakers of removing health insurance from bargaining negotiations.

The event became emotional when a teacher asked the three Republican legislators to address his daughter, a current education major at the University of Northern Iowa, who says she no longer wants to be a teacher after the funding and collective bargaining attacks.

"What you people have done in a week has taken away her desire to teach and no longer feels that's the path for her. So if you believe in your heart you are helping her join the education profession, you are extremely incorrect," he said.

The collective bargaining changes are expected to be approved in the House and Senate next week.