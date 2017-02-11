Drake Students Get Lesson in Modern Music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- As music continues to change, the way educators teach it is changing, too.

Although not officially teachers yet, close to 30 Drake University music education majors are learning ways to implement a new style of teaching into their future classrooms.They are trading in classical music for pop and rock.

“Normally I play either classical or jazz and certainly not pop music,” smiles freshman music education major Brogan Kearney. "It’s just not what I think of when I think of music that I do in school.”

Kearney admits the music lesson was a little out of his comfort zone. He isn’t alone.

“We don’t typically play these kinds of instruments,” laughs Alyssa Latranga, a junior vocal music education major.

The students are learning how to incorporate “modern band music” into their future classrooms. They hope it serves as a way to introduce elementary-age students to music by teaching them to play the songs they hear on the radio. Drake University Assistant Professor of Music Education says modern band music education is also more inclusive than other ensembles.

“Sometime with band and orchestra instruments, students need to purchase, rent, or own their own in order to participate, but with popular music instruments, oftentimes we can have a classroom set and students can share at school,” Lindsay Weiss says.

The non-profit music education group "Little Kids Rock" donated $14,000 worth of rock band instruments--including electric guitars, bass, and pianos--to Drake’s music education department.

Latranga says she’s eager to apply the new methods.

“It doesn't need to be this structured math lesson. It’s music. It should be as fun as it is to play.”

Studies show students who participate in modern band are more likely to join other extra-curricular activities in school. Experts also say it increases collaboration skills.

