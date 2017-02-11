Feloh Technology to Make Hy-Vee Checkout More Efficient

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- New technology at a metro Hy-Vee could cut down on the wait time in checkout lines.

On Friday, the store on Valley West Drive debuted new technology called Feloh.

Feloh has sensors that detect how many people, carts, and items are in each check out lane, and then shows which lines are shortest using colored lights. It also alerts checkers if they overlook items in the bottom of a basket.

Other stores in Council Bluffs and Nebraska are also testing the program.