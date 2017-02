Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORIDA -- Police in Florida helped rescue a man from a burning car after the vehicle crashed, and the whole scene was caught on camera.

Officials say 44-year-old Philip Thistle crashed his car into a concrete barrier, causing the car to burst into flames. They say Thistle was able to get out of the car, but could not move much further. Officers can then be seen rushing in to pull the man to safety.

Thistle is expected to make a full recovery.