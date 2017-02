× Hawkeyes Start Strong, but Fade in 2nd Half, Lose at Michigan State

EAST LANSING – The Hawkeyes were trying to make it back to back wins at Michigan State for the first time in 28 years, but it wasn’t to be.

Iowa started strong leading at the half by 1, but the Hawks went ice cold in the 2nd half while the Spartans started to heat up from behind the arc. Michigan State wins 77-66.

Peter Jok led Iowa with 13 points, but Jok was just 2/11 shooting.

Iowa falls to 14-12 overall, 6-7 in the Big Ten.