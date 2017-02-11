Iowa Wild Honors Fallen Officers, Prepares for Pink in the Rink Benefit Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES,Iowa -- Todd Frederickson, President of the Iowa Wild, talked to Channel 13's Jodi Whitworth about the team's tribute to fallen officers and current emergency response personnel on Friday night and the annual Pink in the Rink Game that will take place on Saturday.

Event details:

February 11th at 7 p.m.

Wells Fargo Arena

Proceeds from the live postgame Pink in the Rink-themed jersey auction and a portion of ticket sales benefit Susan G. Komen of Greater Iowa. The winning bid will have the chance to meet the player and receive an autograph, picture, and the game-worn jersey.

Breast cancer survivors are also invited to participate in the ceremonial puck drop before the game.

