Mark Your Calendars: VeganFest 2017 is Almost Here

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Chelsea Clegg of the Iowa Farm Sanctuary and Amy Luebbert with VeganFest 2017 stopped by the Channel 13 studio with more information about what it means to be vegan and what you can expect at this year's vegan festival!

Twelve restaurants from around Des Moines will offer free samples at the event, and exhibitors and speakers will attend to talk about their products and offer more insight into veganism.

Event details:

February 18th

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

First Unitarian Church

1800 Bell Avenue, Des Moines

No cost to attend, and everyone is welcome!