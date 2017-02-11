Marshalltown Community and Law Enforcement Come Together Over Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- The Marshalltown Police Department met with members of the community over an all-you-can-eat pizza buffet.

The department's Coffee with a Cop event was held Saturday afternoon at Zeno's Pizza.

The restaurant offered the buffet for just $6, and instead of coffee, guests enjoyed a slice of pizza with local law enforcement members. The program started in 2011 in response to tensions between police and the community.

"We need to build those tight bonds with the community," said A.J. Accola of the Marshalltown Police Department. "We've been fortunate enough that our community's been very supportive of law enforcement, but there are communities out there across the country that do have issues, but this gives everybody a chance to kind of come together."

42.048924 -92.910869