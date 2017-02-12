Arkansas Haunted House Offers Alternative to Traditional Valentine’s Day Celebrations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS -- While some people will be having a romantic dinner this Valentine's Day, others will be doing something a little more unconventional.

KNWA's Erika Hall explained the spooky way an Arkansas Boys and Girls Club is celebrating the holiday.

"Last year we finished our 23rd year of our annual October haunted house and we extended out to do a February event last year just to try it. And it was actually very successful and a lot of people have asked for it to return again," said Jason Morland, director of the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club.

The event is called Cupid's Curse: A Night to Dismember, and it is not for the faint of heart.

Hall says one of the scariest attractions the event offers is called The Last Ride, which is a 4 1/2 minute-long burial simulator. The ride simulates the experience of being abducted and murdered, while other people can watch reactions from a waiting room.

"Everybody was giving it a thumbs up and said they never really would've thought this would have went, but they said it's even better than what we do in October, some of them did. So I think it kind of caught people off guard too, but once they experienced it they liked it," said Morland.

This is the perfect event for anyone who loves to be scared.

"You know, obviously traditional Valentine's is go out to dinner or go to a movie. We're offering something a little bit different, out of the ordinary," said Morland. "It's not every day in February you can go out and get scared, but it gives people something else to do while benefiting the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club, which is in such need of fundraisers."