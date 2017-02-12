Bye-Bye, Bao Bao: Panda Prepares to Leave Smithsonian National Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Members of the Smithsonian National Zoo said goodbye to the zoo's most famous resident this weekend.

Bao Bao, the zoo's 3-year-old female panda, will be heading to her forever home in China at the end of February.

On Saturday, zoo members were given exclusive access to view the giant panda one last time before her departure.

Bao Bao is moving to China to enter the country's panda breeding program.

All panda cubs born at the zoo must move to China before they turn four years old.