Des Moines Police Have Difficulty Charging Illinois Man in Weekend Shooting Due to Lack of Victim Cooperation

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Lack of witness and victim cooperation is stalling the investigation of a weekend shooting.

Three people were shot in the 2100 block of Forest Avenue early Saturday morning. Later that night, police arrested, 26-year-old Terrance Lindsay of Harvey, Illinois.

Lindsay is charged with intimidation of a dangerous weapon, a charge police say they had to settle on.

“We’re not getting a lot of cooperation from the victims, so without a victim there is basically no crime. So we can’t charge him with the crimes we believe he actually committed, intentionally and deliberately hurting these people,” says Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek.

Robert Dunbar, 31, says he was visiting Des Moines from Chicago to attend a funeral when he was shot in the head. He was taken to Mercy hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

Devante Taylor, 22, of Chicago and Jammel Woods, 25, of Des Moines are also suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims tell police they did not know the suspected gunman. Police are investigating a motive.

“There are some folks that have come in and brought their criminal agenda with them,” says Parizek. “I don’t think it’s a commentary on Chicago by any means, but there has been a lot of displacement of their residents over time.”

Lindsay is being held in the Polk County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

