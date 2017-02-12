Des Moines Police Locate Person of Interest in Recent Murder Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police have located a person of interested in the shooting death of a Des Moines man.

Last week, 20-year-old Augustin Kouh was found shot to death in the 800 block of Shawnee Avenue.

On Sunday, police told Channel 13 they are making progress in the investigation.

"We’ve got a suspect profile. We just aren’t at the point where we have the probable cause for charges," said Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek. "We are trying to figure out how to tie the forensic evidence and statements together and lock it down."

The shooting also injured 18-year-old Nelson Atary. He drove himself to Mercy Hospital where he was treated and released for a gunshot injury to his shoulder.