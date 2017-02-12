× Funeral Arrangements Set for DMFD Engineer McCauley

DES MOINES, Iowa — Details of the funeral service arrangements for fallen Des Moines Fire Department Engineer Douglas McCauley have been released by the City of Des Moines.

Visitation:

Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 from 4PM-8PM

Merle Hay Funeral Home, 4400 Merle Hay Road

Funeral: Thursday, February 16th, 2017 at 1PM

DSM First, 2725 Merle Hay Road

Procession: Immediately following the funeral

Internment: Private ceremony

Memorial accounts are being set up at the Fire and Police Credit Unions. Proceeds will be donated to charities personally significant to Engineer McCauley. Donations can be mailed to:

DM Fire Department Credit

1330 Mulberry Street

Des Moines, Iowa 50309

515-288-2521

or

DM Police Department Credit Union

423 E. Court Avenue

Des Moines, Iowa 50309

515-243-2677