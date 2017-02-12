Funeral Arrangements Set for DMFD Engineer McCauley
DES MOINES, Iowa — Details of the funeral service arrangements for fallen Des Moines Fire Department Engineer Douglas McCauley have been released by the City of Des Moines.
Visitation:
Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 from 4PM-8PM
Merle Hay Funeral Home, 4400 Merle Hay Road
Funeral: Thursday, February 16th, 2017 at 1PM
DSM First, 2725 Merle Hay Road
Procession: Immediately following the funeral
Internment: Private ceremony
Memorial accounts are being set up at the Fire and Police Credit Unions. Proceeds will be donated to charities personally significant to Engineer McCauley. Donations can be mailed to:
DM Fire Department Credit
1330 Mulberry Street
Des Moines, Iowa 50309
515-288-2521
or
DM Police Department Credit Union
423 E. Court Avenue
Des Moines, Iowa 50309
515-243-2677