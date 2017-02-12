“Hazardous Situation” at California Spillway Causes Evacuation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALIFORNIA -- Thousands of people in northern California have been ordered to evacuate on Sunday night because of fears the emergency spillway of a massive dam could fail, according to NBC's Dan Schenaman.

Officials say a "hazardous situation is developing" near the Oroville Dam, one of the nation's largest dams, after an emergency spillway severely eroded. There are fears the emergency spillway could fail soon and unleash flood waters from Lake Oroville.

Authorities say people down stream need to leave immediately.

"We had to make a critical and difficult decision to evacuate the Oroville area and all areas to the south of that," said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea.

Erosion damaged the main spillway earlier this week, but engineers are not sure why.

For the first time in its nearly 50-year history, water began flowing through the emergency spillway on Saturday after heavy rainfall.

Authorities say two inches of water is coming over the dam, which is down from earlier totals. There is a plan to make repairs to the spillway using helicopters to drop rocks into the damaged area.