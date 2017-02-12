History Made, Drake Women Beat Bradley by 52

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Ho hum, just another 52 point win for the Drake women. The Bulldogs crushed Bradley Sunday afternoon 98-46 at the Knapp Center. Lizzy Wendell led the way with 20 points, Caitlin Ingle scored 16 and dished out 7 assists. It's the 2nd straight game Drake has beaten an opponent by 52 points.

The Bulldogs have now won 14 straight games, and start the Missouri Valley Conference 13-0. It's the all-time best start in conference history. Drake is also 20-4 overall, and has a very good shot of jumping in the top 25 this week.

The Dogs travel to Indiana State on Friday.