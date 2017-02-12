× Iowa Lottery Rigging Case Going to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON D.C. — A criminal case surrounding the Iowa Lottery is headed to the Supreme Court on Monday.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of Iowa versus Eddie Tipton.

Tipton was convicted of trying to defraud the Iowa Lottery in 2010 by rigging the computer system in an attempt to collect the jackpot.

When he was sentenced in 2015, his attorney expected him to get probation. Instead, the judge gave him five years in prison on both counts of theft and fraud.