One Dead After Shooting at Hotel Davenport Concert

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person was killed and another injured after a late night shooting at an R&B concert at the Hotel Davenport.

Police say they received a shots fired call just before 1 a.m. on Sunday and arrived at the hotel to find two people suffering gunshot wounds.

KWQC reports 29-year-old Marques Cotton from Peoria was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

R&B artist Jacquees had been scheduled to perform at the hotel at 9 p.m., but concertgoers say he never arrived. People who attended say they are just lucky they were not the ones who were shot.

“I was a little upset cause I was like, man, I wasted $70, but then I’m like I’m still glad I have my life though,” said Kimberly Torres.

Telvin Salazar, who also attended the concert, said, “Last night I could have died. I could have been the one who was just sitting there dying. But I’m not.”

The shooting is still under investigation.