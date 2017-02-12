× Poll Shows Iowans Willing to Pay More for Water Quality Projects

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new poll by the Des Moines Register and Mediacom released on Sunday night shows the majority of surveyed Iowans would be willing to pay more to clean up the state’s rivers, lakes, and streams.

The poll shows 56% of Iowans support increasing the state sales tax by 3/8 of a cent to pay for water quality projects and outdoor recreation, while 38% of Iowans oppose the tax increase and 5% are unsure how they feel about the proposal.

Between February 6th and 9th, 802 Iowans took the poll.