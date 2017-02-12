Residents Oppose Pipeline Construction at We Will Resist Action Fair in Quad Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES -- Residents in the Quad Cities are taking a stand against President Trump's support of the Dakota Access and Keystone Pipelines.

On Saturday, a group of indigenous women held the We Will Resist Action Fair. Fair-goers listened to traditional Native American music, shopped for handmade jewelry, and wrote letters to local representatives voicing their opposition to the pipeline construction.

"We are here to continue to spread awareness that this is still an ongoing fight, an ongoing battle. We're hoping that people don't get too relaxed and think the fight is over. The fight is not over. It's far from over," said Melisa Marroquin, co-founder of Sage Sisters of Solidarity.

Despite the protests, construction on the Dakota Access Pipeline resumed last week. The company building the pipeline expects it to be completed by June.